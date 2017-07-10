VIDEO: New documentary reveals how police caught Peterborough father of two in ‘Wind in the Willows murder’

A new documentary to air on Channel 4 tonight will reveal exclusive footage of the police investigation which led to the capture and murder prosecution of Peterborough father-of two Michael Danaher.

Dubbed by police, the Wind in the Willows murder, Danaher’s murder of antiquarian Oxford book dealer Adrian Greenwood, 42, is the topic of new documentary Catching A Killer, due to be aired on Channel 4 tonight, Monday July 10, at 9pm

When police found Adrian Greenwood, a famous author and antiquarian book dealer, dead in his own home, stabbed in a frenzied and brutal attack on April 7, 2016, there are no suspects, no witnesses and no sign of forced entry.

Greenwood had built up a reputation throughout his short life as an exceptionally talented book dealer. He had bought and sold early editions of Harry Potter and came to media attention following the sale of a rare piece by Banksy in 2011.

The pressure was on Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown and his team to discover who killed Adrian Greenwood and what has happened to his £50,000 early edition of The Wind in the Willows?

With unprecedented access to Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, this film follows all the twists and turns of this crime and the answers, as they start to emerge, paint a shocking picture of the perpetrator Michael Danaher, 50, a Peterborough father-of-two, who separated from his wife and two sons and whose life has fallen apart.

With extraordinary access to the minute by minute police investigation, the film also follows the Danaher’s ex-wife Elaine as she learns the devastating truth about what has happened and how he stole the valuable Wind in the Willows first edition with the hope of selling it on.

In the documentary she said: “When you marry someone you think you know them.”

“It’s like he’s got two personalities and this one I’d never ever seen.”

Danaher, of Hadrians Court, Peterborough, stood trial at Oxford Crown Court last October and the jury found Danaher unanimously guilty of murder. He was sentenced to 34 years’ imprisonment.

Five years ago, Elaine decided she could take no more and left her husband, moving into rented accommodation with their sons

