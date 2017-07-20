VIDEO: Man pulled a U-turn on a Peterborough parkway

A man who pulled a U-turn on a busy Peterborough parkway could face jail - after being told he could have killed multiple people.

Tahir Khalil (46) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough, performed the manoeuvre on the west bound carriageway of the Fletton parkway at about 7.30am on Saturday, June 3.

Drivers had to brake suddenly to avoid colliding with his Toyota - and he was only brought to a halt after brave PCSO Sallie Lunness ran after him as he weaved through slow moving traffic and pulled the keys out of the car.

The incident was captured on the dashcam of a lorry, which was one of the first vehicles on the scene.

Today (Thursday) Khalil appeared at Peterborough Crown Court, where he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and failing to provide a sample of breath.

During the short hearing, no reason was suggested for why Khalil decided to turn his car round into the outside lane of oncoming traffic on the 70mph road, Laura Stephenson, defending asked for a pre-sentence report and medical reports looking at Khalil’s blood pressure to be written.

The custody threshold is plainly passed. He is a dangerous driver. He could have killed someone. Judge David Farrell

She said: “There have been enquiries made with his GP about if blood pressure may have contributed to the offence.”

The case was adjourned for sentencing, with the court initially setting a hearing to take place at some point during the week commencing Monday, August 14.

Miss Stephenson requested the sentencing take place on either Monday, August 14 or Tuesday, August 15 as Khalil was going on pilgrimage on the Wednesday, and had paid for flights and accommodation.

Judge David Farrell agreed to the request - but warned Khalil he may not be able to go on the trip.

He said; “The custody threshold is plainly passed. He is a dangerous driver. He could have killed someone.”

Judge Farrell also requested any evidence from officers about if Khalil’s breath smelt of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Granting Khalil bail, Judge Farrell said: “In adjourning this case and ordering a pre-sentence report and granting bail, I am not giving any promises or indications that you will not go to prison. The custodial threshold has been passed.”

Khalil was banned from driving until the sentencing hearing, when the full length of the disqualification will be imposed.

