VIDEO: Man jailed for attack on Peterborough traffic warden over parking ticket

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

A man has been jailed for 18 months for attacking a Peterborough traffic warden and breaking his leg over a parking ticket.

The warden was assaulted by Shamal Karim Asaad, 30, on Hankey Street, Peterborough, after he gave him a penalty charge notice (PCN) for parking illegally in a permit area last September.

Shamal Karim Asaad

The officer’s bodycam shows him repeatedly telling a furious Asaad to “back off” before he was struck and fell, breaking his leg.

Asaad denied grievous bodily harm, but was found guilty and given a custodial sentence at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday.

He was also sentenced to three months each for two further charges of destroying and damaging property, which will run concurrent.

He was also ordered to pay £87 compensation to his victim.

Shamal Karim Asaad

The victim, who has asked to remain anonymous, said the incident was ‘like being in a horror film’ and he was still recovering.

He said: “The incident last September was one of the most terrifying of my life and there are moments that will remain with me forever. I will never forget the feeling of panic when I was lying on the ground with my attacker’s face, centimetres from mine, contorted with rage. It was like something out of a horror film.

“I would like to thank the residents who came to my rescue on the day and looked after me until the ambulance arrived. I dread to think what would have happened if they had not been there to stop my attacker. If you were one of those people, I thank you dearly for your help.

“Although my bones have healed, I have been left with semi-permanent nerve damage for which I need constant pain relief. In effect my brain is permanently telling my body that my leg is broken even though it’s not.

“I am now back at work, but I am much more apprehensive than I used to be and of course the injury to my leg means that I find walking more uncomfortable. In my personal life I have had to give up many of the things I used to enjoy, including my allotment.

“I’d like to thank my family, friends, work colleagues and my manager who have all shown fantastic support and great patience during a very difficult time.

“I hope that my experience and the sentence handed to my attacker sends a warning to others who think it is acceptable to abuse civil enforcement officers and any other profession which works directly with the public.”

The started when the officer issued a ticket to a car, before Asaad ran out of a near-by house.

The officer activated his body camera and repeatedly told the assailant to back off.

The assailant then got in the car and drove off.

The officer walked on and took shelter from the heavy rain which has just started. The officer then saw the same car parked on the road.

The officer then approached the car and the assailant got out of the car and the altercation recommenced. The assailant jumped on the officer and the officer fell to the ground and blacked out.

The officer suffered a broken leg as a result of the fall.

Darren Bell, from the SaferPeterborough Prevention and Enforcement Service, said: “Peterborough residents are generally very courteous towards our civil enforcement officers however there’s always a small group of people who are not.

“This is a violent incident of personal and physical abuse and that will not be tolerated.”

Depending on the offence parking tickets in Peterborough are either £25 or £35. A council spokesman said this offence would have been a £35 ticket.

Fines are doubled if they are not paid within 14 days.