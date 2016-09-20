VIDEO: Man arrested in Peterborough city centre after struggle with police

A large number of police were called to Lower Bridge Street in Peterborough city centre this morning, Tuesday, after reports of criminal damage.
A man was eventually arrested after putting up a struggle against officers who loaded him into the back of a police van.
A police spokesman confirmed the 21-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage in the city yesterday, Monday, and was now at Thorpe Wood Police Station awaiting questioning.
More details here as they become available...
