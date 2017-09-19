VIDEO: ‘I’ve got a gun’ - Weapon threat made during robbery at Peterborough petrol station

A robber threatened a petrol station shop worker by saying he had a gun before making off with cash.

The robber handed a note that read, “I’ve got a gun” when he walked into the Esso filling station in Bourges Boulevard at just after 8pm on Saturday, September 2.

Do you recognise this man?

As an accomplice waited at the entrance the man got the note from his pocket and said he wanted money.

The staff member, who was working on her own, handed over cash and both men made off.

DC Fran Scott, who is investigating, said: “This robbery left the member of staff very upset and shaken. We do not know if the robber had a gun but the threat was made and we’re now very keen to trace anyone who believes they may know who these men were.

“I hope this CCTV footage will jog someone’s memory and get us that piece of information we need to find the people responsible.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be very important to this investigation.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CF0503780917 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.