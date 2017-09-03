VIDEO: England football fan from Peterborough 'locked up for pitch invasion' during World Cup qualifier against Malta

An England football fan seemingly from Peterborough said he was locked up for pitch invading Friday's World Cup qualifier in Malta.

Jake Peachey, whose Twitter and Facebook bios both state he is from Peterborough, ran onto the field of play during the second-half after promising to invade the pitch if his tweet received 400 retweets.

Once that tally was passed Jake ran on and gave England forward Marcus Rashford a hug before being tackled by two stewards and escorted off.

He tweeted the following day: "200 Euro fine, probably a life time ban, a night in lockup and a 1 year ban from Malta! Oh well it was worth it#MalEng."

According to his Facebook page Jake previously attended Arthur Mellows Village College.

His tweets during Friday night's match, which England won 4-0, began with a picture from inside the stadium and the words: "400 retweets and I'll pitch invade the Malta V England game #MalEng."

He later added: " Almost there Malta V England pitch invasion attempt coming up second half #MalEng.

"69th minute pitch invasion watch for it Malta V England #MalEng.

"I'll go live on instagram @jtpeachey everyone get there for the Malta V England pitch invasion #MalEng.

"Well last night was eventful everyone enjoy my Malta V England pitch invasion? #MalEng."

"Thanks for the support everyone, thought I'd make it a little more interesting #MalEng."

His tweet about being locked up had at the last check been retweeted 7,600 times and liked 22,000 times.