VIDEO: Drones used by Cambridgeshire Police for armed and major incidents

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Drones are the latest in new technology to join the frontline of policing in Cambridgeshire following a successful trial of the intuitive devices.

The force has carried out a nine-month trial and trained officers in the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAVs). Since June four UAVs – commonly known as drones – have been used operationally.

Cambs police with their new joint operations drone unit at RAFAlconbury. Simulated chemical incident being watched by the drone EMN-160709-160625009

The drones can be used to support operations and investigations, and to help ensure the safety of the public. The devices, which have the ability to capture high-definition video and take high-resolution photographs, can assist in the search for missing people, document crime scenes and chemical incidents, and support fatal and serious collision investigations.

Across the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire forces a total of 16 pilots have been trained from departments including Roads Policing and Armed Policing.

Inspector Mark Farrant said: “Exploring the efficiencies of new technology is key to helping us face the challenges of modern policing. Not only can these state of the art drones help us to achieve savings where the police helicopter could otherwise be deployed, the drones give us greater scope to capture evidence in real time, supporting our ultimate aim of protecting the public and fighting crime.

“Following the trial in which the devices assisted at the scenes of collisions and in police training, we anticipate this new resource contributing hugely to the work of the three forces – not to mention the obvious benefits to officer and public safety.”

Cambs police with their new joint operations drone unit at RAFAlconbury. Simulated incident being watched by the drone , man with knife inside a bus EMN-160709-160704009

Cambs police with their new joint operations drone unit at RAFAlconbury. Drone pilots Inspector Chris Huggins (ful yellow jacket) and PC Liam Denman EMN-160709-160451009