VIDEO: Drones used by Cambridgeshire Police for armed and major incidents

Drones are the latest in new technology to join the frontline of policing in Cambridgeshire following a successful trial of the intuitive devices.
The force has carried out a nine-month trial and trained officers in the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAVs). Since June four UAVs – commonly known as drones – have been used operationally.
The drones can be used to support operations and investigations, and to help ensure the safety of the public. The devices, which have the ability to capture high-definition video and take high-resolution photographs, can assist in the search for missing people, document crime scenes and chemical incidents, and support fatal and serious collision investigations.
Across the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire forces a total of 16 pilots have been trained from departments including Roads Policing and Armed Policing.
Inspector Mark Farrant said: “Exploring the efficiencies of new technology is key to helping us face the challenges of modern policing. Not only can these state of the art drones help us to achieve savings where the police helicopter could otherwise be deployed, the drones give us greater scope to capture evidence in real time, supporting our ultimate aim of protecting the public and fighting crime.
“Following the trial in which the devices assisted at the scenes of collisions and in police training, we anticipate this new resource contributing hugely to the work of the three forces – not to mention the obvious benefits to officer and public safety.”