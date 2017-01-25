VIDEO: Court orders travellers to move from Peterborough city centre car park following complaints

Legal action to evict a group of travellers who have moved a number of caravans onto a city centre car park has begun.

The travellers moved onto the car park outside the Crown Court and Key Theatre last Tuesday night (January 18).

Travellers parked at Peterborough Crown Court

The car park, which is run by Peterborough City Council, has remained open since - although a large number of spaces have been taken up by the caravans.

Some theatregoers contacted the Peterborough Telegraph to say they could not use the car park when they went to The Key on last night, Tuesday January 24.

Today, Wednesday, a magistrate served a section 78 notice on the encampment at a hearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

A Peterborough City Council spokesman said: “This notice requires them to leave the site within 24 hours otherwise the eviction process will begin.”

After the travellers arrived, council officers visited to carry out welfare checks, before the process of moving the vehicles on began.

The council spokesman said the caravans would not be given parking tickets, as other enforcement action was taken against the group.

It is not the first time travellers have moved caravans onto the car park.

In October 2012 a number of vehicles parked near the Crown Court, using the hedge to hang washing out. The previous year caravans parked on the nearby Embankment.