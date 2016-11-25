VIDEO: CCTV shows woman stealing dog from outside Peterborough shop

CCTV has been released of a woman stealing a dog from outside a shop in Peterborough.

Ziggy, a male, neutered Boston Terrier, was tied up by his owner outside the Premier Shop in Eastfield Road at about 4.15pm on Monday November 21.

Have you seen Ziggy? 5WDPRTiaXiw6F6tFQp-d

The CCTV shows a woman wearing a purple hooded top and a fluffy grey spotted hat with ears and tassels at the front, believed to have used a silver vehicle, possibly a Skoda Octavia.

Ziggy, who is black and white, had dog tags and a white boot shaped mark on his back. He is also microchipped.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts can call police on 101.