VIDEO: CCTV released of two men police want to trace after Peterborough rape

Police have released CCTV footage of two men they want to trace after a woman was raped in Peterborough.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was raped in the Oundle Road area between 3.15am and 4.30am on July 23 following a night out.

Officers have also released CCTV of a vehicle, believed to be a silver or grey Renault Megane 2 estate produced between 2003 and 2009. The driver of the vehicle may have vital information to assist the investigation.

In addition to releasing CCTV footage, officers will be in Bridge Street and Oundle Road today (September 19) and tomorrow to speak to local people in the hope of gaining more information. The officers will be handing out literature including the CCTV images.

Detective Sergeant Vikki Goddard said: “We’re urging the driver of the vehicle and the two men in the CCTV images to contact us. We also appeal to anyone who recognises them or who saw them that night to get in touch. No detail is insignificant and you may have vital information to help the investigation.

“We hope that the CCTV images and officers on patrol in the area may help to jog someone’s memory about something they saw that could help us to catch the offender.”

Do you recognise this car?

Anyone with information should call police on 101 referencing Op Requisite. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.