VIDEO: CCTV released of men wanted for Post Office theft

Officers have released CCTV footage of two people they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Hilton Road, Fenstanton.

The incident happened between 3.30am and 4.15am on November 2. Two people gained entry to the Post Office, before leaving the scene with a quantity of cigarettes and cash.

Anyone who recognises the people in the CCTV or has information regarding the incident should contact police on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/