VIDEO: CCTV released of man wanted after woman is tied up in Peterborough home invasion robbery

CCTV has been released of a man wanted in connection with a robbery in Peterborough this week where a woman was tied up in her own home and her children threatened.

At about 10.40am on Tuesday (October 25) a man entered the property in Crown Street. He tied up a woman who was in the property with her two children aged six and four.

Following an untidy search of the property he left with a quantity of jewellery and cash.

The husband of the resident who was tied up was out when the robbery took place.

Wishing to remain anonymous, he said: “A man came and taped up my wife’s hands, face and legs. She was on the floor and could not move.

“He said, ‘where is your money, where is your gold?’

Do you recognise this man?

“He took the kids with him upstairs to help him search the house. He took some cash and found gold rings and bangles from our wedding. Another chap was with him but did not enter the property – he was covering outside. After half-an-hour the man left and my daughter rang the police.”

The homeowner added that the man who entered his home knew what job he did.

The family had to sleep at a relative’s home overnight while police carried out investigations at the house.

Detective Inspector Rob Hall said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and her two children. We urge anyone has information concerning this incident or recognises the man in the CCTV to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, via 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.