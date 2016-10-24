VIDEO: CCTV released after woman robbed at cashpoint

CCTV footage has been released after a woman was robbed at a cash point.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was making a withdrawal at a machine in Needingworth Road, St Ives at about 8.30am on Friday (October 21) when she was approached by a man.

He barged into the victim with his shoulder causing her to stumble into the wall before making off with the £10 note in her hand.

The man is described as white, late 30s, short brown hair wearing a grey parka style coat with fur around the hood, black trousers and trainers.

Detective Constable Diane Tomlinson said: “The public’s help in identifying this male will assist police in detaining this male as soon as possible to hold him accountable for his action.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Crime Team at Huntingdon Police Station on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.