VIDEO: CCTV released after car stolen with baby inside in Cambridgeshire village

Police are appealing for information after a car containing a 10-month-old baby was stolen from outside a shop.

The victim had left her car with the baby inside parked outside a shop in London Road, Kimbolton, at around 3.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 25) while she briefly went inside.

A man, who had been a passenger in what is believed to be a blue Peugeot which pulled up nearby, approached the victim’s vehicle, a silver Volvo, and drove away in the car with the baby, who was strapped in his car seat, in the back of the vehicle.

The child’s mother saw the car being taken and ran after it while shouting for the offender to stop. The offender stopped the vehicle around 100 yards down London Road and abandoned it before getting back into the blue car.

The baby was recovered safe and well.

PC Carl Harris said: “The car was stolen in broad daylight in a matter of seconds by a brazen thief who got more than he bargained for.

“Fortunately the child was unharmed but this was a deeply disturbing incident which could have had terrible repercussions.”

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who recognises the man in the CCTV images.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.