VIDEO: Carer caught on CCTV stealing cash from Spalding war veteran (89)

This shocking CCTV footage shows carer Susan Pell stealing money from a Spalding war veteran in his own home.
Pell (65), of Church Street, Pinchbeck, was meant to be helping courageous war hero Peter Carpenter (89) who has a life-threatening health condition.
Instead she stole money from his wallet. Peter says he found the CCTV pictures “sickening” and feels “devastated”.
Pell pleaded guilty at Boston Magistrates’ Court to stealing a total of £50 from the war veteran, £20 and £30 on two respective occasions, November 1 and 4.
She was sentenced to a year-long community order and ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid community work as well as paying £50 compensation to Peter and a total of £170 in costs and charges.
