VIDEO: Carer caught on CCTV stealing cash from Spalding war veteran (89)

This shocking CCTV footage shows carer Susan Pell stealing money from a Spalding war veteran in his own home.

Pell (65), of Church Street, Pinchbeck, was meant to be helping courageous war hero Peter Carpenter (89) who has a life-threatening health condition.

Carer and thief Susan Pell

Instead she stole money from his wallet. Peter says he found the CCTV pictures “sickening” and feels “devastated”.

Pell pleaded guilty at Boston Magistrates’ Court to stealing a total of £50 from the war veteran, £20 and £30 on two respective occasions, November 1 and 4.

She was sentenced to a year-long community order and ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid community work as well as paying £50 compensation to Peter and a total of £170 in costs and charges.

