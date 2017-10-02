VIDEO: Armed police respond after man suffers serious injuries in Peterborough street brawl

Armed police were called after a man was seriously injured in an assault in broad daylight in a Peterborough city centre street.

Armed response units were called at 4.32pm on Saturday (September 30) to reports of violence in All Saint Road, Peterborough.

Armed police respond to the reports of violence. Photo and video: Mohammed Shahid

A man in his 20s was assaulted by two other men and received serious, but not life threatening, injuries. He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by ambulance.

Officers attended the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0562200917 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.