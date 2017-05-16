VIDEO: Appeal after cars are vandalised on Peterborough road

Police are appealing for information after a number of cars were vandalised in Peterborough.

Cars parked on Oundle Road and Wharf Road in Woodston, Peterborough were scratched in the early hours of Sunday morning (May 14).

Do you know these men?

Now one of the victims has released CCTV footage in an attempt to trace witnesses to the crime.

The man, who does not want to be named, said: “I’ve had three cuts on my car. Most of the cars in the area were damaged.

“It happened at about 3am. It is very annoying.”

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “I can confirm we are investigating a number of incidents where vehicles were vandalised on Oundle Road, Peterborough.

“Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information should call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”