VIDEO AND PHOTO SPECIAL: Peterborough stands together in solidarity for Manchester terror attack victims

People of Peterborough came together as a show of strength and to pay tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Twenty two people were killed and more than 50 injured - many of them children - following a concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday night.

On Tuesday scores of people from different communities across Peterborough gathered in Cathedral Square, where a minutes’ silence was held, and prayers and messages of support were read.

A book of condolence was also opened at the Town Hall, and the flag was flown at half mast above the building.

The service was led by the new Mayor of Peterborough cllr John Fox, who said: “This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do. I can’t help but think what those poor families are going through. You can’t put it into words. You just want to give them a big hug.

“People who came out to the service wanted to say we can’t accept this and what is going on.”

Canon Ian Black, who said prayers in the square, said: “We have seen the worst of the world with the attack, but now we have seen the best of it with people’s reaction and support.

“People want to build bridges, and the number of people here is a sign of hope.”

Raza Rahim, of the Muslim Council of Peterborough, Jayshree Mehta, of the Bharat Hindu Samaj and Bernadetta Omundi, of the Peteterborough Community Groups Forum, also gave readings.

Abdul Choudhuri, chairman at the Faizan e Madinah Mosque, said his thoughts were with the victims of the attack which took place at the Manchester Arena which killed 22 and left 59 injured.

Mr Choudhuri said: “We condemn this attack, and send our sympathies to those who lost their lives, those who were injured and their families.

“It is difficult to express the words to describe what happened.

“We will be saying special prayers for those affected later today (Tuesday), and our deep thoughts are with those who were injured, and we hope they make a full recovery.

“It only takes one lunatic, one criminal to carry this out, and it is not acceptable.

“Those who are responsible for acts like this, those who mastermind them and those who radicalise them must be punished for their actions.”

Following the attack, the chief constable of Cambridgeshire police Alec Wood said extra patrols would be taking place in Peterborough. He said: “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of those who have died or been injured in the horrific incident in Manchester and all those affected by this tragedy.

“Our thoughts are with our colleagues at Greater Manchester Police and all of the emergency services responding to this incident.

“While there is no specific intelligence suggesting an imminent threat to Cambridgeshire we will continue to monitor the situation and have increased patrols in the county.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and take the usual sensible measure to protect the public.”

Cambridgeshire Police will review security plans for the Elton John concert taking place at The ABAX Stadium next month following the terror attack at Manchester Arena.

Legendary musician and performer Elton John is due to appear at the London Road venue on Sunday June 11.

However, following a meeting with Chief Constable Alec Wood on Tuesday, a Cambridgeshire Police spokesman confirmed a specific review of security plan for the Elton John concert will be carried out in the coming days and weeks.

A lone suicide bomber detonated a homemade device in the foyer of the Manchester Arena just as thousands of young people were leaving a concert by US pop star Ariana Grande.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attack, which killed 22 people, including children, and injured dozens more in the worst terrorist incident to hit Britain since the July 7 atrocities

