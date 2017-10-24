Victim left shaken after attempted robbery by men in Spalding

A victim was left severely shaken after an early morning attempted robbery involving two men.

Police are appealing for information in relation to an investigation into an attempted robbery that took place between 5.30am and 6am on the morning of Sunday October 22.

The incident occurred in the area of St Pauls Road and Cherry Tree Grove, Spalding, and involved two males. The victim was shaken but uninjured.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 and quote incident number 103 of 22 October.