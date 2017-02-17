Vandals target yet another Peterborough park

Another Peterborough park has been hit by vandals who took a saw to a bench.

The latest damage was caused at the play area at The Gannocks in Orton Waterville last night.

There has been a spree of vandalism caused in Peterborough parks over the past month, with Ferry Meadows, Werrington/Walton Rec and the Glinton Rec all being hit.

Trees have been damaged, and a saw has been used to damage fences, benches and play equipment.

Anyone with information about the latest damage is asked to call Orton Waterville Parish Council on 01733 346483, or police on 101.