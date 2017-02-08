Vandals strike again at Ferry Meadows Country Park.

One of Peterborough’s most popular parks has been struck by vandals - two months after it was hit by a graffiti spree.

Yobs have used saws to damage benches, signs - and even snapped tree saplings - in the latest spree at Ferry Meadows.

Saws were used to cause damage

The vandals struck overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

Now a fundraising campaign has been launched to try and raise money to repair the damage.

A spokesman for the Nene Park Trust said: “Having incurred substantial damage prior to Christmas, the Park has suffered again - trees have been cut and broken off, backs of benches and fencing rails sawn off and the safety ropes in Badger play area cut through.

“Nene Park Trust, the charity that manages Ferry Meadows, launched its fundraising appeal to help repair the damage caused during November and December.”

Benches were broken by the yobs

In November racist and other offensive graffiti was scrawled over signs, buildings and even paths.

Many of the signs had to be replaced as a result of the damage.

Nene Park Trust are working closely with the Police and any information should be passed directly to Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “During the hours of darkness over Monday evening (February 6) and Tuesday morning (February 7), unknown offenders have caused significant damage to various items including benches, trees and fences at Ferry Meadows Country Park in Ham Lane, Orton Waterville.

“At present we are not linking this vandalism to the racially aggravated graffiti which was found at the park before Christmas, however we are keeping an open mind.”

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

To donate to the fundraising campaign, visit www.justgiving.com/nene-park