Vandalism spree hits Peterborough village

Vandals broke into a village hall near Peterborough in a night time spree which also saw damage caused at an empty pub.

Police were called to two separate incidents in Helpston on Sunday evening and Monday morning after a break in at the village hall and at the Exeter Arms pub.

As a result of the burglary, community sessions, including a mums and toddlers group, had to be cancelled on Monday.

Chris Gray, vice chairman of the Helpston Village Hall Committee said: “There was some damaged caused to the front door, and a general mess was caused. They tried to set off a fire extinguisher as well.

“I know they broke into the Exeter Arms as well. There has been a bit of vandalism in the rea recently.

“It is very disappointing. It is just mindless vandalism. There does not appear to be any rhyme or reason for it.”

Joe Dobson, chairman of Helpston Parish Council, said; “The Exeter Arms has been empty for a number of years, and there have been problems there.

“The problem with the vandalism is quite serious in the village - we don’t have this sort of behaviour very often. We are anxious to get it sorted.”

A Cambridgehsire police spokesman said: “We were called at 7.45pm on Sunday November 12 to reports of suspicious circumstances at the Exeter Arms, Church Lane, Helpston.

“It was reported it had smashed windows and the door was open.

“We were called at 7.45am on Monday 13 November to reports of a burglary at the Helpston Village Hall, West Street. Helpston.

“The offenders have caused damage to the lock and got away with a fire extinguisher.”

Anyone with information about the incidents should contact Cambridgeshire police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.