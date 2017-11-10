Urgent appeal to find woman missing from her Peterborough home

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a woman missing from her home in Peterborough.

Kaleigh Louise Templeman, 26, was reported missing by her partner at about 2.30am today, Friday November 10.

She was last seen at her home in Goffsmill, Bretton, Peterborough, at about 8am on Tuesday (November 7).

Police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are urging Kaleigh to get in touch to confirm she is ok.

Kaleigh is described as white, slim, 5’6”, with a pale complexion, ginger/blonde, shoulder-length hair and green/brown eyes.

She was wearing jeans, a blue Parka-type coat with fur on the hood and white Airmax shoes. She may be carrying a brown handbag.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.