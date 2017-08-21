Urgent appeal after attempted kidnapping in broad daylight in Peterborough street

Police are seeking witnesses to an attempted kidnapping in broad daylight in Peterborough.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was in Bedford Street, Eastfield, between around 2.30pm and 2.50pm on Friday, August 18, when he was approached by two men who attempted to force him into a silver BMW, driven by a third man.

The victim managed to fend off his attackers and was assisted by two members of the public.

The suspects are described as black and aged in their 20s or early 30s.

Detective Constable Josh Coe said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who might have seen anything but in particular the man and woman who stopped to help the victim.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0474630817 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.