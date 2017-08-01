UPDATED: Ram raiders target cashpoint at Crowland shop

Thieves have caused significant damage to the Lincolnshire Co-Op store in Crowland after a ram raid and the attempted theft of a cashpoint.

Just after 4am this morning, Tuesday August 1 police were alerted to reports of an attack on a cash machine at the Lincolnshire Co-Op in West Street, Crowland.

It is believed three offenders were involved; and that they used a pick-up truck to try and remove the ATM but were not successful in their attempt.

Work is ongoing this morning to trace the offenders and vehicles.

The shop will be closed while police investigate.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything and who has not already spoken to police.

If you have any information you think could assist the enquiry please contact police as soon as possible via 101, quoting incident number 36 of 31/07/2017.