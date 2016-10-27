UPDATED: Man guilty of manslaughter of Peterborough pizza delivery driver

A man has been found guilty of killing a pizza delivery driver in Peterborough.

Mark Lintott (29) of Shrewsbury Court, Peterborough was found guilty by the jury of the manslaughter and robbery of Ali Qasemi.

Ali Qasemi

Mr Qasemi died when he was punched in the head by Joel Lawson in May. He had been delivering pizzas to Shrewsbury Court when the incident took place.

Lawson (26) of HMP Peterborough has already pleaded guilty to manslaughter and robbery.

The court heard the pair were with friends at Lintott’s home on the evening of May 7 when they decided to order pizza.

They called Pizza Hut in London Road to order the three pizzas and gave a false address with every intention of not paying when the food arrived.

When 45-year-old Ali Qasemi arrived to deliver the pizzas he couldn’t find the address given and called back to the shop to confirm where he should be.

At the same time Lintott and Lawson also called to ask where their pizzas were and were told to make themselves known to the driver.

The pair approach Mr Qasemi and punched him once in the face. As he fell to the ground they picked up the pizza boxes, worth around £52, and ran back to Lintott’s flat.

A passing motorist found Mr Qasemi unconscious and unresponsive on the road in front of his vehicle. The ambulance service was called and he was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he later died on May 10.

The jury were out for 10 hours and 55 minutes before the verdict on Lintott was delivered.

He showed little emotion when the guilty verdicts were read out.

A member of Lintott’s family swore as he left court after the verdict.

The manslaughter verdict was a majority verdict and the robbery was unanimous.

A sentencing hearing will take place on November 18 in Cambridge.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Lucy Thomson said: “This was a sickening, senseless crime, which has caused misery to Mr Qasemi’s wife and her young sons.

“They have lost a loving, devoted husband and father; devastating their close knit family, all for the price of three pizzas. I and my enquiry team send our deepest sympathy to Mrs Qasemi and the boys at this incredibly difficult time.”