UPDATE: Yaxley hit and run victims named locally as best friends walking between villages

The two young men killed in the hit and run in Yaxley on Tuesday, January 3, have been named locally.

It is understood Thomas Northam, 22, and pal Thomas Fletcher, 19, were walking near Farcet when the BMW X5 hit them.

Tributes are left by the side of the road for the pair killed in a hit and run in Yaxley., Yaxley, Peterborough 05/01/2017. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

The families of two best friends mowed down in a tragic hit and run yesterday (thu) paid tribute to them.

The pair are understood to have been on holiday together in Amsterdam the night before they tragically died in the collision.

Both Mr Northam and Mr Fletcher are understood to have worked at drainage company Clarksteel Group in Yaxley, Cambs.

A spokeswoman for the firm said they could not comment on the men’s deaths but said their thoughts are with the families involved.

She said: “We are not able to make any comment at the moment but we understand they are both local and we don’t want to cause any distress to the families.

“Our thoughts are with both of those young men’s families but formally they haven’t been identified so on that basis we don’t wish to many any further comment.”

Following the fatal collision, the driver is said to have fled the scene through nearby fields before dumping a suitcase containing £100,000 cash in a nearby garden.

He also lost his work boots in the meantime and is believed to have broken into a property in Yaxley, Cambs, bare foot where he stole a pair of trainers.

Police launched a manhunt to find the suspect, arresting a 38-year-old man hours later - 80 miles away in Chelmsford, Essex.

He remains in police custody today (Thursday) being quizzed by detectives on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and assault.

