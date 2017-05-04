UPDATE: Woman charged for disposing of corpse after man’s body is found in Peterborough park

Detectives have this afternoon, Thursday, charged a woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder after a man’s body was found in a Peterborough park.

Kelly Almond, 34, of Fairview Court, Oundle Road, Peterborough, has been charged with disposing of a corpse and obstructing the coroner.

Fletton Rec - Queens Walk, Queens Walk, Peterborough 03/05/2017. Picture by Terry Harris / Peterborough Telegraph. THA

She has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Friday May 5.

The man’s death remains unexplained after a post-mortem examination carried out on the man yesterday failed to establish his cause of death.

Detectives are now awaiting the results of a toxicology report.

Police were called on Sunday, April 30, to the Fletton Recreation Ground at about 10.45am.

His death was initially treated as non-suspicious, but following an anonymous tip off from a member of the public a woman was arrested on Tuesday evening on suspicion of his murder.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area in the early hours of Sunday morning or who saw anything suspicious. In particular they would like to hear from anyone who saw a person on a mobility scooter, or who had one moved or stolen on the night.

Anyone with information should call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Major Crime Unit quoting Op Fernhill. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.