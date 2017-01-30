UPDATE: Verbal altercation between group of men led to stabbing at Queensgate

A young man was treated at Peterborough City Hospital after a “verbal altercation between a group of men” at Queensgate.

Police were called at about 1.40pm on Thursday, January 26, to reports of violence in Queensgate.

The victim, a man in his 20s, left the scene but soon after called for an ambulance and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital and treated for a stab wound to the leg.

The male suspect also left the scene. A police spokesman said no further description of the suspect was available.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen something is asked to call police on 101.