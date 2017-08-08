UPDATE: Two teenagers arrested after two stabbed in Hampton

Two 18-year-old men have been arrested after two males were stabbed in Hampton.

Police were called at about 7.30pm on Saturday July 29, to reports of a serious assault in Westlake Avenue, Hampton, near the Moorhen pub.

Two males had been stabbed and suffered serious but not life threatening injuries.

One was taken by air ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge and the other went to Peterborough City Hospital by himself.

An 18-year-old man from Peterborough attended a voluntary interview at Thorpe Wood Police Station yesterday, Monday August 7, and was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. He has been released on bail.

Today, Tuesday, a second 18-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion on wounding with intent following a voluntary interview. He has also been released on bail.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to call Peterborough CID quoting incident 494 of July 29.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.