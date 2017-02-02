UPDATE: Two Peterborough men to appear in court tomorrow after dog abuse video appears online

Two men from Peterborough will appear in court tomorrow after a dog abuse video emerged on Facebook.

Thomas Garner, 47, of Brookfurlong in Peterborough was charged with failing to prevent unnecessary cruelty to an animal and failing to ensure the welfare of an animal.

Michael Garner, 50, of Brookfurlong in Peterborough was charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

They will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday February 3, 2017.

The charges relate to January 4, 2017 and an American Bulldog called Roscoe.

It is alleged Michael punched the dog in the head and Thomas failed to stop him from doing so.