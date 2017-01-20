UPDATE: Two Peterborough men charged arrested after video of man sexually abusing dog appears online

Two men from Peterborough have been arrested after a video of a man seemingly sexually abusing a dog emerged on Facebook.

The two men, aged 47 and 50, both from Peterborough, were arrested on Thursday January 5, on suspicion of producing/exhibiting/supplying a film involving the infliction of pain/terror/goading of an animal.

The 50 year-old man was yesterday, Thursday January 19, charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal under the animal welfare act 2006 and was bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates Court on February 3, 2017.

The 47–year-old man has been charged with two counts under the animal welfare act of 2006 and bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates Court on February 3, 2017. The charges were failing to prevent the casing of unnecessary suffering and aid/abet the failure to carry out duty of person responsible for animal to ensure welfare.

A police spokesman said at the time of their arrests: “We were contacted by the local RSPCA Inspector for Peterborough regarding reports of a video published on social media of a man sexually abusing a dog. “

We are working with the RSPCA to identify and locate those allegedly involved and take any appropriate action.”

A number of Facebook users who have seen the video spoke of their disgust.

The video allegedly showed men sexually abusing a white boxer dog then antagonising it to fight back, before it was beaten.