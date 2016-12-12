UPDATE: Two men with dog sought after woman is sexually assaulted in Peterborough underpass

Police have released descriptions of two men who are wanted in connection with a sexual assault on a woman in Peterborough on Friday, December 9.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was walking through the underpass between Carr Road and North Bank Road between 5am and 6am when she was approached and assaulted by two men who had a dog with them.

Police said the victim was not physically injured but was shaken and upset.

The two men are described by the victim as being aged between 21 and 40 years of age. One was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a black jacket. The other is described as wearing dark clothes.

The men had a dog with them but it is not known what breed.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 67, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.