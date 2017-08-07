UPDATE: Two in hospital and knife recovered by armed police after violent incident in Peterborough

Police have said they are not looking for anyone else after a violent incident led to two men being seriously injured and officer recovery a knife in a Peterborough street this afternoon.

Armed police were called by the ambulance service to the incident in Freston, Paston, at 2.55pm today, Monday August 7.

Armed police attend an incident at Sheepwalk, Paston EMN-170708-170300009

A man received serious facial and head injuries and was taken to hospital. Officers recovered a knife at the scene but stressed nobody had been stabbed.

A short time later officers traced a second man who had suffered cuts to his face, back and hands in Sheepwalk. Paramedics again treated the man at the scene before taking him to hospital.

Both are said to have serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The police helicopter was launched to aid in the search for the offenders, but police have since confirmed they are confident no other party was involved in the violence.

Police attend an incident at Freston, Paston EMN-170708-170415009

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “One ambulance crew and two officers are still at the scene after being called at 2.53pm.

“There are two patients, their injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening. The Magpas air ambulance was dispatched but has been stood down.”

Enquiries are continuing. Anyone who witnessed the violence and has not already spoken to police should call officers on 101.