UPDATE: Two in custody after armed police called to violent incident in Peterborough

Two men have been arrested following a violent incident in a Peterborough street yesterday afternoon.

Police have said they are not looking for anyone else after both men were seriously injured and officers recovered a knife in Freston, Paston, at 2.55pm on Monday August 7.

Police attend an incident at Freston, Paston EMN-170708-170415009

Police also attended a related scene in Sheepwalk.

Both men were taken to Peterborough City Hospital, one with facial and head injuries and the other with cuts to his face, hands and back.

The men, a 33-year-old and a 25-year-old, both from Peterborough, have both since been released from hospital and arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Anyone who witnessed the violence and has not already spoken to police should call officers on 101.

Armed police attend an incident at Sheepwalk, Paston EMN-170708-170300009