UPDATE: Two bailed after Fletton stabbing

Two men arrested by armed police after a stabbing in broad daylight in a Peterborough residential street have been given bail.

Police were called a 9.45am on Thursday February 2, to reports of a stabbing in Monarch Avenue, Fletton

A 34-year-old from Peterborough man suffered serious, but not life threatening injuries, and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and theft from a shop and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.

He has now been given bail to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on February 27.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of committing an aggravated burglary. He has been given bail until March 2.

A 39-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent at the time of the incident. Both have been released without further action.

Police enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and have not yet spoken to police should call them on 101.