UPDATE: Three injured and four arrested after serious assault in Peterborough city centre

Three people have been seriously injured in an attack in Peterborough city centre this afternoon, Tuesday January 17.

Officers are currently at the scene of a serious assault in the Wentworth Street area of Peterborough. There are eyewitness suggestions that a knife or blade was involved in the assault but police said it was too early to say exactly how the injuries to those involved had been sustained.

Police at the scene of an incident at Rivergate Arcade

It is believed at least three people are receiving treatment at hospital for serious, but not life threatening, injuries. The incident happened at roughly 3pm today.

Details are sketchy at this stage and investigations have begun. Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The scene of the crime is understood to stretch across Peterborough city centre after police were initially called to Rivergate Arcade.

Shoppers there report seeing men chasing each other through the arcade and blood can be seen on the ground there. A trail of blood can be followed along Bridge Street.

Police in Cowgate this afternoon

The East of England Ambulance Service were called at just after 3pm to Cowgate in Peterborough. An ambulance officer, and ambulance crew as well as the Magpas Air Ambulance attended.

There were three patients. Two patients made there own way to Peterborough City Hospital. One of those patients suffered chest, back and leg injuries. The other patient suffered stomach and arm injuries.

The third patient was treated at the scene by the ambulance service. He suffered arm injuries. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police on 101, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/