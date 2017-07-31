UPDATE: Three arrested and released without charge after two stabbed in Hampton

Three men have been arrested but then released without charge after two males were stabbed in Hampton on Saturday.

Police were called at about 7.30pm on Saturday, July 29, to reports of a serious assault in Westlake Avenue, Hampton, near the Moorhen pub.

Two males, at least one of whom is understood to be a teenager, had been stabbed and suffered serious but not life threatening injuries.

One was taken by air ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge and the other went to Peterborough City Hospital by himself. Both remain in hospital.

Armed police stopped a Volkswagen Golf at the junction of Lincoln Road and Occupation Road shortly after and three men were arrested in connection with the assault and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.

All three have since been released without charge and a police spokeswoman confirmed no further action would be taken against them.

Armed police also attended Peterborough Hospital following the incident.

A spokeswoman for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Thank you to the onsite teams for working closely with Cambridgeshire constabulary, who resolved the situation swiftly.

“Due to the position of the police teams near the Women and Children’s entrance, we understand that this may have been of concern to our patients, visitors and staff and in particular to parents of our youngest patients however we would like to offer our reassurance that the Children’s Amazon ward or the maternity unit was not involved in the incident.”

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to call Peterborough CID quoting incident 494 of July 29.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

