A Tesco store in Peterborough has been burgled.

Cambridgeshire police confirmed that the burglary took place at the Welland Road store in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, September 18).

Police were called at 3.34am and items stolen are believed to include bottles of alcohol.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.