UPDATE: Teenager released ‘under investigation’ after armed raid in Peterborough

A teenager has been released ‘under investigation’ following an armed raid in Peterborough yesterday.
Firearms officers quickly descended a property in Padholme Road at around 2.30pm on Wednesday, June 7, to execute an arrest warrant.
A 16-year-old boy from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possessing class B and class C drugs.
He was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station for questioning.
He has since been released under investigation by police while enquiries continue.
