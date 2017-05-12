UPDATE: Suspicious letter triggers security alert at Peterborough passport office

Staff were quarantined and a cordon was set up around Peterborough passport office yesterday after a suspicious envelope was delivered.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the incident and quickly set up a cordon in Northminster and City Road at 4.10pm.

The scene outside the passport office in Peterborough following the security alert. Photo: Ricke Williams

The emergency services were called after an envelope was delivered with a passport application covered in a white substance.

Staff who came into contact with the envelope were quarantined while emergency services analysed the envelope.

All staff were allowed to leave and nobody was harmed thankfully when the substance turned out to be sugar.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at around 4.10pm yesterday to reports that a suspicious substance had been found in a passport application at the Passport Agency in Peterborough.

The scene outside the passport office in Peterborough following the security alert. Photo: Ricke Williams

“Precautions were taken to ensure staff and the public were safe. The substance was later found to be sugar.”