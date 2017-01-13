UPDATE: Sudden death of man in Peterborough not suspicious

A man has died following an emergency incident at a home in Peterborough yesterday.

Police were called to Holdich Street at about 11.10am on Thursday January 12 after reports of concerns for a man’s safety.

Medical emergency at Holdich Street, West Ward EMN-171201-161730009

At 1.15pm officers called for medical back up, and the East of England Ambulance Service and the East Anglian Air Ambulance attended the scene.

Police have now confirmed that the man “died suddenly” at the address but there are no suspicious circumstances.

His next of kin has been informed.