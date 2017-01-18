UPDATE: Six now under arrest following knife attack in Peterborough City Centre

Six men have now been arrested after a knife attack involving two gangs of young men in Peterborough City Centre yesterday.

Police were called to reports of an assault in the Rivergate area of Peterborough at about 3pm yesterday, Tuesday January 17.

Police at the scene of an incident at Rivergate Arcade

A 20-year-old man from Peterborough and a 21-year-old man from the West Midlands were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and violent disorder.

An 18-year-old man from the West Midlands was also arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, violent disorder and possession of cannabis. All the arrests took place in Cowgate and police last night cordoned off areas of Bridge Street and Wentworth Street between Rivergate and Cowgate where blood could be seen on the ground following a chase.

Three men were taken to hospital having been injured in the incident. All three of these men have now been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and violent disorder.

Two remain in hospital. The third, a 22-year-old from Peterborough has been taken into police custody for questioning.

Police have said multiple bladed weapons were used in the attack and eyewitnesses told the Peterborough Telegraph they had seen officers recover a machete like weapon from a bin near Ann Summers in Bridge Street.

Police said they wanted to reassure the public they were not relating the attack to any form of terrorism.

A police spokesman added: “We believe it to be an isolated incident involving two groups of people.

“At this time we’re not looking for anyone else but seeking witnesses to the incident.

“It took place during a busy time of the day in a busy area – anyone who saw the altercation is asked to call us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

