UPDATE: Road cordoned off after metal thieves cause gas leak in derelict Peterborough pub

Police cordoned off a Peterborough street last night after thieves caused a gas leak in a derelict pub.

Emergency services were called at 9pm to St Paul’s Road, New England, to a gas leak in the former Northfield pub.

The road was cordoned off at its junction with Vere Road for about an hour and a half while fire crews gained access to the building.

National Gird attended too to make the scene safe.

After investigation, it appears the gas leak was caused by the theft of copper piping.

Anyone with information about the theft should contact police on 101.