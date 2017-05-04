UPDATE: Police name man found dead in Peterborough park

Police have this afternoon named the man whose body was found in a Peterborough park at the weekend.

Police and ambulance were called at around 10.45am on Sunday, April 30, to Fletton Recreation Ground.

This afternoon police have named the man as 53-year-old Stuart Wilkinson.

His body was discovered by a woman who was walking her dog. The woman, who asked not to be named, said: “I saw the man lying on the grass close to the kids playground.

“I thought the pose was strange for a man who was sleeping. His face was covered up by a duvet, and his legs were in a sleeping bag.”

The woman said when she got closer she could tell the man was not breathing and she called police.

She said: “It was better I discovered him than children who use the park.”

The woman said while she was waiting for emergency services to arrive, other passers-by said the body had been there for several hours.

A 34-year-old Peterborough woman has been charged in connection with Mr Wilkinson’s death. Details here.