UPDATE: Police name bodies found near Spalding as woman missing since March and her husband

Officers investigating the deaths of two people who were found at a property near Spalding have released their names.

Formal identification has yet to be carried out, but the two individuals are believed to be Lawrence Williams, 50, who was discovered on April 7, and his wife Bernice Williams, also 50, who was found on April 9.

She had been reported missing since March 25 with police appealing for her whereabouts.

The bodies were found in Lutton while extensive searches by specialist teams were being carried out at the property in Colley’s Gate.

Post mortem examinations have been carried out but cause of death has yet to be established for Mrs Williams, while it is believed Mr Williams took his own life.

Investigating officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident. A file is being prepared for the coroner