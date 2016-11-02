UPDATE: Police keen to trace key witness who may have seen gang raid Peterborough newsagents

Police are looking to trace a key witness who may have vital clues to tracing the gang responsible for a ram raid in Peterborough this morning, Wednesday.

It is believed offenders used a 4x4 vehicle to pull the roller shutter from the front of McColls newsagents in Gunthorpe before ripping out an ATM machine.

The scene at McColl's in Gunthorpe this morning

The incident, which took place at around 2.50am caused extensive damage to the front of the shop and to stock.

Witnesses describe seeing four or five men at the scene with the 4x4 vehicle and a black Audi estate.

A burnt out 4x4 vehicle, believed to be a Daihatsu used to conduct the ram raid, was discovered near to the Barn Garden Centre, Gunthorpe Road

The incident is being investigated by the force’s serious crime team and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the two vehicles in the area between 2am and 3am this morning.

Part of the shop has been left on a grass verge on the other side of the road after this morning's ram raid

Officers believe there was a milk float being driven in the area around the time of the incident and are keen to speak to the driver to see if they saw anything.

Detective Sergeant Dave West said: “This crime has caused serious damage to the shop and the contents of the shop.

“We are committed to catching those who carry out dangerous ram raids such as these which leave a trail of devastation for those whose businesses are effected.”

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

