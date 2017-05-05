UPDATE: Police hope cyclists could be key witnesses as man remains in critical condition a week on from brutal Peterborough attack

Police want to trace two cyclists who may be key witnesses to an incident in Peterborough last week which left a man with in hospital with critical injuries, where he still remains a week on.

Officers were called at about 10.30pm on Thursday April 27 to Long Causeway with reports of a collision between a cyclist and a pedestrian.

The cyclist, a man in his 50’s, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where he remains in a critical condition. The pedestrian was uninjured.

It is thought the cyclist was being chased at the time of the collision and was subsequently assaulted and robbed.

Detective Inspector Nikki Hall said: “I would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen something, in particular I would like to speak to a male and female cyclist who may have passed the cyclist before the incident happened.”

A 28-year-old woman from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of theft. A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and a 27-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and robbery.

All three have been bailed until May 19.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.