UPDATE: Police cordon off footbridge over River Nene in Peterborough

Police cordoned off a footbridge over the River Nene in Peterborough last night following a call to a medical incident.

The footbridge at Rivergate was taped off by Cambridgeshire police on Thursday evening, August 10.

The path was closed to allow forensic officer to collected evidence after they were called by ambulance crews following an earlier incident in which a man was taken to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service and Magpas were called to help the man.

Ambulance crews said the man was in a ‘life threatening condition’ when he was taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

He remains in a very serious condition today, Friday.

More: Man fighting for his life after suffering cardiac arrest

