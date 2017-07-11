UPDATE: Police believe violent incident in Peterborough was a revenge attack

Police believe two incidents of violence in Peterborough in which four people were injured may be linked with one a revenge attack for the other.

Police were called reports of violence in Fulham Road at 7pm on Sunday, July 9. Officer were then called to a second separate attack in Priory Road at around 9pm

Police and paramedics in Priory Road. Photo: Community First Residents Association

A police spokesman said: “Four people were injured and one remains in hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

“The two incidents are currently being investigated and at this stage are believed to be linked. It is a possibility that the second incident was in response to the first.”

A 41-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply.

He was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station for questioning Further details were not available from police at this time.

He has since been released under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call officers on 101.